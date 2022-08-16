Etihad Airways Launches World Cup Flight Offers

Etihad Airways has announced a new flight offer coinciding with this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Abu Dhabi carrier is offering fares from as low as £699 flying out of London and Manchester.

The offer is open to customers now and runs until August 20. Travel must be between November 20 and December 18.

Etihad has also relaunched its Etihad Stopovers programme – which allows guests wishing to break up long journeys by stopping in Abu Dhabi and getting to enjoy two destinations on the one trip.

Customers who avail of this service can get 40% discounts at one of Abu Dhabi’s participating premium four-star and five-star hotels or enjoy a one or two night complimentary stay in a three or four-star hotel.

Qatar will, this year, become the first Arab nation to host a FIFA World Cup.

This year’s World Cup takes place in Qatar – from November 21 to December 18 – and will be the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world. It will also be the last World Cup to feature 32 teams before being expanded to 48 teams in four years time.

Qatar Airways has, also, launched fan packages – including flights, accommodation and match tickets.