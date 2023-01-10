Etihad Launches Global Seat Sale

Etihad Airways has announced a global seat sale to kick start the new year.

The sale covers a number of routes out of Dublin, Manchester and London.

Guests can take advantage of special sale fares to select Etihad destinations, with the seat sale running until 20 January 2023, for travel between 15 January and 10 October 2023.

Guests can also benefit from Etihad’s Stopover programme, with free hotel stays at select 3* and 4* hotels, or discounts of up to 40% off Abu Dhabi’s premium 4* and 5* star hotels.

Abu Dhabi is well known for being a world-class tourist destination, a city with rich culture and heritage that allows travellers to experience a variety of museums, mosques, islands, stunning clear beaches, entertainment, theme parks, adventures in the desert and endless shopping experiences.

Arik De, chief revenue officer, Etihad Airways, said: “At Etihad, we understand the new year is a time many of us start making exciting travel plans for the year ahead. Guests looking to book their holidays can take advantage of this year’s global sale for the opportunity to visit Abu Dhabi or many other destinations on the Etihad network. Abu Dhabi is a thriving cultural hotspot with a wide variety of tourist attractions that holidaymakers can enjoy with Etihad’s stopover programme.”