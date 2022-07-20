Etihad Launches Exclusive Seat Sale to Celebrate 15 Years in Ireland

Etihad has announced an exclusive seat sale – solely for Ireland – as part of its ongoing celebrations around the 15th anniversary of its first flight from Dublin.

In July 2007 Etihad began its first flight to Dublin, meaning it has been 15 years Etihad has been connecting Ireland with the world.

With headline fares of €515 return to Muscat and €615 return to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Maldives, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lahore and Karachi – Etihad said now is the time to book your next adventure!

“Customers can even get a bargain in Business Class – fares begin at €2,215 return flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Singapore – check out all our destinations for a great fare!,” the airline said.