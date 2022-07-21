Etihad Launches Exclusive Seat Sale to Celebrate 15 Years in Ireland

Etihad has announced an exclusive seat sale – solely for Ireland – as part of its ongoing celebrations around the 15th anniversary of its first flight from Dublin.

With headline fares of €515 return to Muscat and €615 return to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Maldives, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lahore and Karachi – Etihad said now is the time to book your next adventure!

“Customers can even get a bargain in Business Class – fares begin at €2,215 return flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Singapore – check out all our destinations for a great fare!,” the airline said.