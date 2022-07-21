SEARCH
HomeNewsEtihad Launches Exclusive Seat Sale to Celebrate 15 Years in Ireland
News

Etihad Launches Exclusive Seat Sale to Celebrate 15 Years in Ireland

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
5

Etihad has announced an exclusive seat sale – solely for Ireland – as part of its ongoing celebrations around the 15th anniversary of its first flight from Dublin.

With headline fares of €515 return to Muscat and €615 return to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Maldives, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lahore and Karachi – Etihad said now is the time to book your next adventure!

“Customers can even get a bargain in Business Class – fares begin at €2,215 return flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi, Mumbai, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Singapore – check out all our destinations for a great fare!,” the airline said.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleITTN Awards 2022 – When, Where and Who?
Next articleTourism Recovery At Risk if 1.2 Million Jobs Not Replaced

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie