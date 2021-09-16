Etihad Launches 10-Day Sale

Etihad Airways has announced a 10-day sale for UK and Irish travellers, following the announcement of Abu Dhabi being reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists.

Passengers can now fly to Abu Dhabi quarantine free if they are fully-vaccinated and can book a discounted fare with Etihad Airways departing from London, Manchester and Dublin.

The sale starts today, 16 September 2021, and ends on 26 September 2021. Discounted fares are applicable to travel up until 30 June 2022. Etihad Guest members can save an additional 10% on discounted fares to Abu Dhabi.

Jeremy Pollock, Country Manager UK & Ireland, Etihad Airways, says: “The announcement of our sale has come at a welcome time for passengers looking for their winter sun getaways to Abu Dhabi. We were thrilled to learn that fully-vaccinated travellers could once again explore the desert-scapes, fabulous beaches and warm, clear waters that Abu Dhabi has to offer.

“Throughout the pandemic, Abu Dhabi remained dedicated to ensuring it was the safest and most wellness-oriented city, ensuring that tourists felt comfortable when exploring the modern, cosmopolitan capital. Etihad was equally responsive to the pandemic, with the airline being the first in the world to fully vaccinate our crew on board and requiring passengers to show a negative PCR test before boarding. We look forward to welcoming tourists back to Abu Dhabi once more with Etihad.”

See below information on ticket prices during the 10-day sale:

Economy:

SALES START DATE SALES END DATE ORIGIN DESTINATION TOTAL ALL IN FARE TRAVEL START DATE TRAVEL END DATE 16-Sep-21 26-Sep-21 LON AUH 349 21-Sep-21 30thJune 2022 16-Sep-21 26-Sep-21 MAN AUH 399 21-Sep-21 30thJune 2022 16-Sep-21 26-Sep-21 DUB AUH 499 21-Sep-21 30thJune 2022

Business:

SALES START DATE SALES END DATE ORIGIN DESTINATION TOTAL ALL IN FARE TRAVEL START DATE TRAVEL END DATE 16-Sep-21 26-Sep-21 LON AUH 1869 21-Sep-21 30thJune 2022 16-Sep-21 26-Sep-21 MAN AUH 2239 21-Sep-21 30thJune 2022 16-Sep-21 26-Sep-21 DUB AUH 2499 21-Sep-21 30thJune 2022

As part of the Etihad Wellness programme, all passengers travelling with Etihad will receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance.

Passengers will automatically be covered for medical or quarantine expenses for 31 days from the date of their flight.