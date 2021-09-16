News

Etihad Launches 10-Day Sale

Etihad Airways has announced a 10-day sale for UK and Irish travellers, following the announcement of Abu Dhabi being reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists.

Emirates Palace Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Passengers can now fly to Abu Dhabi quarantine free if they are fully-vaccinated and can book a discounted fare with Etihad Airways departing from London, Manchester and Dublin.

The sale starts today, 16 September 2021, and ends on 26 September 2021. Discounted fares are applicable to travel up until 30 June 2022. Etihad Guest members can save an additional 10% on discounted fares to Abu Dhabi.

Jeremy Pollock, Country Manager UK & Ireland, Etihad Airways, says: “The announcement of our sale has come at a welcome time for passengers looking for their winter sun getaways to Abu Dhabi. We were thrilled to learn that fully-vaccinated travellers could once again explore the desert-scapes, fabulous beaches and warm, clear waters that Abu Dhabi has to offer.

“Throughout the pandemic, Abu Dhabi remained dedicated to ensuring it was the safest and most wellness-oriented city, ensuring that tourists felt comfortable when exploring the modern, cosmopolitan capital. Etihad was equally responsive to the pandemic, with the airline being the first in the world to fully vaccinate our crew on board and requiring passengers to show a negative PCR test before boarding. We look forward to welcoming tourists back to Abu Dhabi once more with Etihad.”

See below information on ticket prices during the 10-day sale:

Economy:

SALES START DATE

SALES END DATE

ORIGIN

DESTINATION

TOTAL ALL IN FARE

TRAVEL START DATE

TRAVEL END DATE

16-Sep-21

26-Sep-21

LON

AUH

349

21-Sep-21

30thJune 2022

16-Sep-21

26-Sep-21

MAN

AUH

399

21-Sep-21

30thJune 2022

16-Sep-21

26-Sep-21

DUB

AUH

499

21-Sep-21

30thJune 2022

Business:

SALES START DATE

SALES END DATE

ORIGIN

DESTINATION

TOTAL ALL IN FARE

TRAVEL START DATE

TRAVEL END DATE

16-Sep-21

26-Sep-21

LON

AUH

1869

21-Sep-21

30thJune 2022

16-Sep-21

26-Sep-21

MAN

AUH

2239

21-Sep-21

30thJune 2022

16-Sep-21

26-Sep-21

DUB

AUH

2499

21-Sep-21

30thJune 2022

As part of the Etihad Wellness programme, all passengers travelling with Etihad will receive complimentary COVID-19 insurance.

Passengers will automatically be covered for medical or quarantine expenses for 31 days from the date of their flight.

 

