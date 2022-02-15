Etihad launch “Little VIP” campaign for families

Etihad Airway has launched a new experience for families flying with the airline.

The ‘Little VIP’ campaign recognises that young travellers are all very important and aims to make travelling with children as easy and enjoyable as possible.

The airline has partnered with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for the campaign.

The Park’s iconic Animation characters like Scooby-Doo, and Looney Tunes including Sylvester and his beloved nemesis Tweety, are emblazoned across the children’s activity packs given to guests.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand and Marketing, Etihad Airways, commented “This year, we will bring product innovation to the forefront, and this is the first of many exciting developments to look forward to. We’re thrilled to be kicking this off with a focus on our ‘Little VIPs’ and their families.”

“We understand and appreciate that it’s not always easy travelling with little ones, however, this collaboration with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is designed to make the travel experience an exciting one for children and an easier one for their parent.”, he added.