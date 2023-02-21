Etihad Joins Up With Amadeus

Etihad has announced that as part of its growth plans it is making the jump to Amadeus systems.

As a result, the airline has said there will be some potential disruption to bookings.

Etihad said on its LinkedIn page: “On the 8th and 9th March 2023, our entire network will be undergoing a system change as we migrate to our new Passenger Service System, Amadeus Altéa.

“During this time, you and your customers may experience issues across Etihad systems. This includes our website, reservation systems and mobile apps going offline as well as it not being possible to book or amend any existing bookings online, through Etihad Contact Centres or travel agents. For travel from 4 March, online check in will be unavailable for all airports – excluding Abu Dhabi – from 2 March to 11 March.

“For travel from 6 March, if your customers are flying from Abu Dhabi – online check in will be unavailable from 4 March to 11 March.

“Our flight schedule will be operating as usual and our system services will gradually resume from 9th March 2023. We are proactively communicating reminders to guests who are travelling during the changeover period. Amadeus Altéa PSS offers a tailored experience for you and your customers that helps you navigate the entire travel planning process, including their post travel experiences, with ease. “Key updates include: Update flight bookings or split an online booking for multiple guests travelling together in the same booking – Receive real-time price updates, personalised offers and discounts, customised booking options as well as an easier way to book and pay for ancillaries – Additional enhanced features include an automatic document checker and a real-time baggage tracker. Guests will also be able to receive alerts and updates from their smart watch, along with checking their boarding pass and trip information without having to open the Etihad app on their phone.