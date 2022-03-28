Etihad Inaugural A350-1000 Flight to Paris

Etihad Airways welcomes its new Airbus A350-1000 on its inaugural flight to Paris this week.

A350 Get ready for takeoff: Only three days to go!

Excitement levels are at an all-time high, with only three more days until their new Airbus A350-1000 takes to the skies on its inaugural flight to Paris. On Thursday, the aircraft will take off for Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 7.30am under flight number EY37.

As part of the airline’s sustainability initiatives, the wide-bodied Airbus A350-1000 forms part of Etihad’s continued induction of the latest-generation, most fuel-efficient aircraft. Keep your eyes peeled on more coming very soon on their new flaship products.

Discover Johannesburg

Johannesburg is South Africa’s most diverse, progressive and energetic city, the country’s best showcase for activism and optimism. There’s really nowhere better if you want to see the face of modern South Africa and get a sense of how far the nation’s come and where it’s going next. Etihad flies weekly to this destination with good connections when travelling from Dublin.