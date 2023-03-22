SEARCH
Etihad Enhances Codeshare Agreements with Six Airlines

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has enhanced its interline and codeshare agreements with six international arilines.

Etihad has entered into interline partnerships with three new partners – namely; Austrian Airlines, Airlink South Africa and Philippine Airlines. The Abu Dhabi carrier has also relaunched existing interline and codeshare agreements with Air Seychelles, Italy’s ITA Airways and Biman Bangladesh.

It means each of those airlines’ customers can benefit from enhanced connectivity to destinations across each of the other’s networks. They can also book trips on a single ticket and lower check-in to just one occasion, with baggage connected to the ultimate destination.

Arik De, Etihad’s chief revenue officer, said: “Broadening our network reach, and allowing more guests to come visit Abu Dhabi has always guided our purpose. These six interline/code agreements make life easier for guests of all the airlines involved. With Austrian Airlines, this tie-in gives our guests access up to 58 European destinations via Vienna, operated by Etihad daily during the summer, and joins the other four members of the Lufthansa Group with whom we already have interline or codeshare agreements.

“Our deal with Airlink South Africa gives connecting guests via our Johannesburg flight seamless access to 16 domestic destinations in South Africa, and 25 regional African destinations, and it complements our existing options with South African Airways.

“And teaming up with Philippine Airlines provides easy access to 19 domestic Filipino destinations including Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao and Kalibo, to and from Etihad’s double daily Manila service, for the large Filipino diaspora living in the UAE.

