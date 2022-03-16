SEARCH
HomeNewsEtihad Daily to Dublin & to KL from July
FeaturedNews

Etihad Daily to Dublin & to KL from July

By Shane Cullen
0
7

Following the trend of easing restrictions, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia have amended requirements for inbound travellers.

Travel to Saudi Arabia

No vaccination is needed to travel to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has removed all testing and quarantine restrictions. Guests are no longer required to hold a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 to travel to Saudi Arabia. Guests must download the Tawakkalna app before they travel and register their details within 8 hours of arrival. For full details visit etihad.com/destinationguide.

Travel to Malaysia

Malaysia opens up on 1 April 2022. From 1 April, fully vaccinated arrivals travelling to Malaysia from Ireland will no longers be required to quarantine. Double-jabbed tourists will also be exempt from applying to enter the country via the MyTravelPass scheme. However, must still download and install the MySejahtera contact tracing app, complete a pre-departure form, and pay for a PCR test two days before departure and an antigen test upon arrival.

Daily KL Flights from July with Etihad

Etihad offers great connections from Dublin to Kuala Lumpur via Abu Dhabi with daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur and Dublin to resume from 1 July 2022.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleIrish Travel Trade Award Tickets Now Available
Next articleCelebrity Celebrates the Travel Trade

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie