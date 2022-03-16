Etihad Daily to Dublin & to KL from July

Following the trend of easing restrictions, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia have amended requirements for inbound travellers.

Travel to Saudi Arabia

No vaccination is needed to travel to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has removed all testing and quarantine restrictions. Guests are no longer required to hold a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 to travel to Saudi Arabia. Guests must download the Tawakkalna app before they travel and register their details within 8 hours of arrival. For full details visit etihad.com/destinationguide.

Travel to Malaysia

Malaysia opens up on 1 April 2022. From 1 April, fully vaccinated arrivals travelling to Malaysia from Ireland will no longers be required to quarantine. Double-jabbed tourists will also be exempt from applying to enter the country via the MyTravelPass scheme. However, must still download and install the MySejahtera contact tracing app, complete a pre-departure form, and pay for a PCR test two days before departure and an antigen test upon arrival.

Daily KL Flights from July with Etihad

Etihad offers great connections from Dublin to Kuala Lumpur via Abu Dhabi with daily flights from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur and Dublin to resume from 1 July 2022.