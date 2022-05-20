SEARCH
HomeNewsEtihad Covid-19 Waiver Policy to Finish at End of the Month
News

Etihad Covid-19 Waiver Policy to Finish at End of the Month

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
9

As the travel market returns to business as usual, the Etihad Airlines COVID-19 waiver policy will no longer apply for bookings after 31 May 2022.

This is on schedule with their announcement on this matter earlier in the year.

For travellers who have plans through Etihad, there are a few issues to note:

Travel dates:

For all tickets issued or reissued up to 31 May 2022 – all travel must be completed by 30 September 2022.

Refunds:

Refunds under the COVID-19 policy must be completed by 31 May 2022.

Normal fare rules under our standard waiver will apply for:

  • Tickets issued before 31 May 2022 for travel after 30 September 2022.
  • Tickets issued after 31 May 2022.

View the COVID-19 policy.

Please ensure you review any outstanding rebooking or refund requests and advise your customers of the options open to them before 31 May.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
As a freelance writer and editor, Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also have a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleBlue Islands Launches New Service to Jersey Today
Next articleHavila Castor- the World’s Most Sustainable Ship, Sets Off on her Maiden Voyage

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie