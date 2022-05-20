Etihad Covid-19 Waiver Policy to Finish at End of the Month

As the travel market returns to business as usual, the Etihad Airlines COVID-19 waiver policy will no longer apply for bookings after 31 May 2022.

This is on schedule with their announcement on this matter earlier in the year.

For travellers who have plans through Etihad, there are a few issues to note:

Travel dates:

For all tickets issued or reissued up to 31 May 2022 – all travel must be completed by 30 September 2022.

Refunds:

Refunds under the COVID-19 policy must be completed by 31 May 2022.

Normal fare rules under our standard waiver will apply for:

Tickets issued before 31 May 2022 for travel after 30 September 2022.

Tickets issued after 31 May 2022.

View the COVID-19 policy.

Please ensure you review any outstanding rebooking or refund requests and advise your customers of the options open to them before 31 May.