Etihad Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Etihad Airways has appointed Arik De as its chief revenue officer, overseeing a new organisational division focused on revenue.

“I am excited to take on the Chief Revenue Officer role at a time of such opportunity, as international travel demand kicks into high gear. Etihad Airways has an incredible product, service and team behind it, and I look forward to working together to enable growth and deliver value as we take our airline to new heights,” said Mr De.

Since April 2022, Mr De has served as Vice President of Revenue & Commerce at Etihad Airways, responsible for revenue management and e-commerce.

“With the world quickly returning to pre-Covid levels of travel, we have a unique opportunity to build on and strengthen our leading position at Etihad Airways,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways’ chief executive.

“Our new Revenue division will deliver state-of-the-art revenue management capabilities, broaden our airline partnerships and enhance our network to better serve our guests and our home of Abu Dhabi.

“Arik has had a substantial positive impact on our revenue performance over the past nine months, and I look forward to closely working with him as we build on these interdependent areas, which are critical for financial sustainability.”

Having started his career over 20 years ago in finance at the International Monetary Fund, Mr De has spent the last 15 years working within the aviation industry.

He has previously held leading positions at WestJet, Air Asia, Aeroméxico, and most recently, TAP Air Portugal, where he was the Chief Revenue & Network Officer.

In this newly created role, Mr De will oversee key revenue-related functions including Revenue Management, Distribution & E-commerce, Network Planning, Alliances & Joint Ventures, Aeropolitical & Industry Affairs, and Etihad Guest, the airline’s loyalty programme.