News

Etihad Airways Launches Five New Routes Linking Abu Dhabi to Europe and Beyond

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Etihad Airways has launched five new seasonal routes connecting Abu Dhabi with various popular summer destinations across Europe and the Indian Ocean.

The new routes are to Nice, on France’s iconic Côte d’Azur; the historic city of Heraklion on the Greek island of Crete; and Malaga in Spain. These three routes will run on a twice per week basis.

Etihad is also flying from Abu Dhabi to Santorini in Greece and to Zanzibar in Tanzania, with these two services operating three times a week.

“Summer adventurers have plenty to discover with Etihad Airways this year,” said Etihad’s senior vice president of global sales Martin Drew.

“From the stunning beaches of the Costa del Sol to the picture-perfect French Riviera, Etihad’s summer network offers even more opportunities to get away and experience the wonder of travel in 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, Etihad has also confirmed that it will be returning – as of June 22 – to Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 4.

London’s Heathrow announced, this week, that it has reopened its Terminal 4 area, which closed during the pandemic crisis, in its latest bid to ease long queues and passenger misery.

Both Terminal 3 and Terminal 4 at Heathrow were closed during the worst of the Covid travel crisis. But, while Terminal 3 reopened last summer, Terminal 4 has been closed for two years.

I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
