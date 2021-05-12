News

Etihad Airways Introduces ‘Verified to Fly’ Travel Document

Etihad Airways has introduced a new service to pre-check all health-related documents ahead of their flight. The new system, called ‘Verified to Fly,’ will go into operation today, May 12, and will entitle users to fast-track check in at a dedicated desk.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group said, “Verified to Fly removes any guess work from the equation and makes check-in faster. Guests have total peace of mind knowing that when they arrive at the airport, they have already met all Covid travel requirements”.

To use the Verified to Fly service, guests can sign-up by visiting Manage my Booking and will receive further information on how to submit their documents. Once the submission has been checked by the Verified to Fly team, guests will receive a ‘success’ email if their documents meet government requirements. If requirements are missing or not met, the guest will be asked to resubmit or check their documents.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

