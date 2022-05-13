Etihad Airways Introduces New Tableware and Soft Furnishings

Etiad has unveiled its new Economy class soft furnishings and tableware which will be launched on board later this year. The new products have been designed with sustainability as the primary objective.

The Economy class experience will be upgraded with new soft furnishings for all guests in Economy, including a 35% larger pillow with a 200 thread-count cotton cover made locally in the UAE. This is complemented by a soft blanket made from recycled plastic for additional comfort on all flights.

Etihad’s new dining experience features reusable tableware made from recycled high-quality plastic and eliminates the use of single-use plastic. The tray, serving plates and their lids are part of a closed loop recycling system. At the end of their lifecycle, they are collected, washed, ground and reused to make new replacement products.

Ethiad Economy tray and tableware

Etihad is also introducing quality stainless-steel cutlery into the Economy cabin which upgrades the experience and also reduces single-use plastic.