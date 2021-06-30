Etihad Airways Extends ‘Verified to Fly’ to Whole Network

Etihad Airways has extended its ‘Verified To Fly’ travel document initiative, enabling travellers to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport, to routes across its global network.

Now available for the vast majority of Etihad flights, passengers can sign up to use Verified to Fly by visiting Manage my Booking and following the instructions.

Guests will receive confirmation once their documents have been approved in line with government requirements.

Verified to Fly passengers can avail of fast track check-in at the airport; early trials show that processing time for Verified to Fly guests was almost halved.

John Wright, Vice President Global Airports and Network Operations, Etihad Airways, said: “Verified to Fly has proven hugely popular with our guests, as they get a fast track experience when checking in at the airport if using Verified to Fly.

“Removing guess work from the process, guests also value the assurance that when they arrive at the airport, they have already met all Covid travel requirements.

“We appreciate these are challenging times for travellers and this has been a key initiative to simplify our guests’ journeys as much as possible.”