Etihad Airways Continues Search for Cabin Crew in Dublin this Month

By Emer Roche
Etihad Airways has announced that it is searching for ambitious individuals to join its award-winning cabin crew. 

Etihad has a diverse cabin crew team made up of more than 150 nationalities who currently fly to 64 destinations around the world.

The staff will be based in the city of Abu Dhabi, known for its warm hospitality and culture. The city is recognised for its safety, stunning beaches, award-winning restaurants and nightlife, with endless opportunities on your doorstep to explore arts, entertainment, and lifestyle activities.

Cabin crew are provided with fully-furnished accommodation in Abu Dhabi, competitive salary, medical insurance, and fantastic travel benefits for them and their friends and family. They will also have discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in the vibrant surroundings of the UAE’s capital.

For interested candidates based in Ireland, the recruitment open-day details are as follows:
Dublin, Ireland: Radisson Blu St. Helen’s Hotel. CV Drop on January 17 from 9 am to 6 pm. Assessment Day January 18. 

