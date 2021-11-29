Etihad Airways bolsters Ireland sales team with appointment of Alexander Keech

Etihad Airways has announced the appointment of Alexander Keech as Account Manager and Sales Representative, further bolstering the airline’s presence in Ireland.

Keech will be responsible for managing Etihad’s portfolio of travel trade and corporate accounts, alongside proactively promoting Etihad’s brand, products and services, as well as supporting the maintenance of Etihad’s business relationships in Ireland.

Keech joins Etihad after spending over a year at British Airways within the commercial team in Dublin, Ireland.

In this period, Keech held the role of Account Manager, where he managed a portfolio of UK and Irish accounts. Prior to British Airways, he worked for Vietnam Airlines as a Sales and Marketing executive, supporting the marketing and public relations initiatives to increase the airline’s profile.

At Etihad, Keech will be supporting Jeremy Pollock, Country Manager for UK & Ireland and Jason Kearns, Account Manager, who joined Etihad Airways in September.

Alexander Keech said: “I’ve always had a passion for aviation and look forward to bringing my expertise from British Airways and Vietnam Airlines to Etihad.

“In my role, I will be focusing on increasing sales and the business strategy in Ireland as well as building on my relationships with the media and key travel and corporate accounts.”

Jeremy Pollock added: “Ireland is a key market for Etihad and it’s a really exciting to be expanding my team with the recent appointments of Alexander and Jason.

“Alexander’s catalogue of previous experience in the aviation and travel industry in and outside of Ireland will be fundamental in supporting our main accounts and increasing sales.”