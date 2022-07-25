Etihad Airways Becomes First Airline to Partner with University of Cambridge Aviation Impact Accelerator

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, have announced they are the first airline to join the Aviation Impact Accelerator (AIA), an international group of practitioners and academia convened by the University of Cambridge. The airline joins Boeing and Rolls-Royce who also announced their commitment to partner with AIA to accelerate their work towards net zero aviation and provide in-depth technical and policy expertise.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “We are proud to be partnering with one of the world’s leading jet engine research labs to further support the decarbonisation of our industry. Etihad is committed to sustainability and the dedication of its fleet as flying test-beds for research and innovation through the Greenliner and Sustainable50 programmes, and this new collaboration with the University of Cambridge, through the Aviation Impact Accelerator, will allow for more industrial and academic synergy.”

Etihad’s partnership with the AIA is a result of years of research and development through its own Etihad Sustainability programme. The airline’s flagship Greenliner programme, in partnership with Boeing and GE, and its newly launched Sustainable50 programme in partnership with Airbus and Rolls Royce, offer a platform for technical expertise and genuine real-time innovation and new technology advancement.