Etihad Airways Appoints Jason Kearns As Account Manager

Etihad Airways has appointed Jason Kearns as Account Manager.

Kearns will be responsible for Etihad’s major accounts in the travel trade and corporate business in Ireland.

Kearns joins Etihad after a three-year stint at Qatar Airways within the commercial team in Dublin, Ireland. During that time, he held the role of sales executive and had his own portfolio of accounts to manage. Prior to Qatar, he worked for Hertz as a travel sales executive, focusing on outbound sales within the leisure and corporate markets in Ireland.

Kearns will be working alongside Jeremy Pollock, Country Manager for UK & Ireland. He replaces Shannon O’Dowd, who left Etihad in August 2021 after seven years with the business.

Jason Kearns, Account Manager, Etihad Airways, says: “I’m looking forward to working alongside Jeremy Pollock and will be able to hit the ground running. In my previous roles, I was able to build extensive relationships with the media and key travel and corporate accounts in Ireland. This will serve me well at Etihad.”

Jeremy Pollock, Country Manager, UK & Ireland, Etihad Airways, adds: “I’m excited to be expanding my team and to welcome Jason, who has previous experience in the aviation and travel industry and will be able to support me in overseeing our main accounts in Ireland.”