Etihad Airways Announce New Routes

Summer 2022 sees new routes with Etihad Airways
Travellers with Etihad Airways can look forward to a new destination this summer along with the return of popular seasonal routes to Europe and the Indian Ocean.
Starting 15 June 2022, Etihad Airways will launch a seasonal twice-per-week service from Abu Dhabi to Crete, the largest island in Greece.
Etihad Airways will also return from Abu Dhabi to Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar:
- Crete – 2 flights per week from 15 June
- Malaga – 2 flights per week from 15 June
- Santorini 3 flights per week from 16 June
- Zanzibar – 3 flights per week from 17 June