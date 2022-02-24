Etihad Airways Announce New Routes

Summer 2022 sees new routes with Etihad Airways

Travellers with Etihad Airways can look forward to a new destination this summer along with the return of popular seasonal routes to Europe and the Indian Ocean.

Starting 15 June 2022, Etihad Airways will launch a seasonal twice-per-week service from Abu Dhabi to Crete, the largest island in Greece.

Etihad Airways will also return from Abu Dhabi to Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar: