SEARCH
HomeNewsEtihad Airways Announce New Routes
FeaturedNewsTravel

Etihad Airways Announce New Routes

By Shane Cullen
0
10

Summer 2022 sees new routes with Etihad Airways

Travellers with Etihad Airways can look forward to a new destination this summer along with the return of popular seasonal routes to Europe and the Indian Ocean.

Starting 15 June 2022, Etihad Airways will launch a seasonal twice-per-week service from Abu Dhabi to Crete, the largest island in Greece.

Etihad Airways will also return from Abu Dhabi to Malaga, Santorini and Zanzibar:

  • Crete – 2 flights per week from 15 June
  • Malaga – 2 flights per week from 15 June 
  • Santorini 3 flights per week from 16 June
  • Zanzibar – 3 flights per week from 17 June
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleCovid-19 Restrictions Lifted for Entry to Slovenia
Next articleMalta on my Mind…

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,427 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie