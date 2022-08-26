SEARCH
Etihad Airways Adopts a Mangrove Tree for Every Passenger

Following the launch of the Etihad Forest, Etihad’s initiative for biodiversity, wildlife and environmental protection through a network of mangrove and other forests being established in Abu Dhabi and around the world, Etihad Airways has committed to adopting a mangrove tree on behalf of every passenger who books an Economy Space seat, ensuring every “space” seat sold is eventually carbon neutral.

Launched in February 2022, the Etihad Mangrove Forest is aiming to plant 182,000 mangroves tree by the first quarter of 2023 in Abu Dhabi, before the next phase of the programme to plant new forests in international destinations.

Mangroves remove up to four times more carbon dioxide from the air than other tropical forests, helping to fight the effects of climate change such as coral bleaching and coastline degradation, as well as support biodiversity and wildlife as an important habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife.

Through the initiative, Etihad will plant one mangrove tree in locations in Abu Dhabi for each economy space seat purchased on any Etihad Airways flight. Each mangrove planted alone will absorb up to 250kg of CO2 in its lifetime – the same amount produced by an eight-hour flight.

Mariam Al Qubaisi, Head of Sustainability, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “In addition to our own sustainability ambitions, we made a commitment to helping our guests and partners to travel more sustainably and empower them to make conscious choices. With the latest evolution of our sustainability programme to plant a mangrove on behalf of every guest who books an Economy Space seat, we’re simplifying the process so anyone can travel sustainably.”

Every person who books an Economy Space Seat will receive confirmation of their mangrove in the Etihad Forest within 10 days of flying. From the email link, guests have the ability to track, virtually visit, and see photos of their tree, confirming the carbon offset for their recent travel. Guests have the option to register their claimed tree so they can easily revisit their tree at a later date.

