Ethiopian Airlines Takes Off With Fully Vaccinated Crews

Ethiopian Airlines has started operating flights with fully vaccinated crews.

Africa’s largest carrier said the move was a “significant step in protecting employees’ and customers’ health safety.”

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said the airline was “encouraged by the increasing number of passengers travelling for business, VFR and tourism supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world. We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment. We have bought and imported more than 37,000 vaccine shots for our employees and stakeholders.”

Ethiopian Airlines are represented in Ireland by Alan Sparling and ASM Ireland.