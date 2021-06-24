News

Ethiopian Airlines Takes Off With Fully Vaccinated Crews

Ethiopian Airlines Takes Off With Fully Vaccinated Crews

Ethiopian Airlines has started operating flights with fully vaccinated crews.

Africa’s largest carrier said the move was a “significant step in protecting employees’ and customers’ health safety.”

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said the airline was “encouraged by the increasing number of passengers travelling for business, VFR and tourism supported by the confidence of vaccination across the world. We have been squarely focused on working very hard to ensure the safety of our staff and passengers since the pandemic broke out and this is another testament to our continued commitment. We have bought and imported more than 37,000 vaccine shots for our employees and stakeholders.”

Ethiopian Airlines are represented in Ireland by Alan Sparling and ASM Ireland.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus to Charge for Carry-On Bags

Fionn DavenportJune 24, 2021
Read More

Nearly Half of Irish Want Autumn Holiday Abroad

Fionn DavenportJune 24, 2021
Read More

Loganair launches New Dublin–Aberdeen Route

Fionn DavenportJune 24, 2021
Read More

Re-Laax and Enjoy the World’s Longest Treetop Path

Fionn DavenportJune 24, 2021
Read More

Iconic National Locations Get Starring Role in New Air Canada Safety Video

Fionn DavenportJune 24, 2021
Read More

Health Insurance Card Service Not Available Due to HSE Cyber Attack

Fionn DavenportJune 24, 2021
Read More

Emirates Offers a Summer of Live Sports and Cool New Content on ICE for Travellers

Fionn DavenportJune 24, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Expands US Network to Over 100 Weekly Flights

Fionn DavenportJune 24, 2021
Read More

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN – What do You Want to Know?

Fionn DavenportJune 23, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn