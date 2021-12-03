Ethiopian Airlines partners with IDIC for Zambia Airline launch

Ethiopian Airlines has partnered with Industrial Development Corporation Limited to launch Zambia’s new airline.

The partnership is part of Ethiopian’s goal to have a multiple hub strategy in Africa and to acquire stakes in that airline.

Ethiopian has 45 per cent stake in the joint venture while Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC) retains 55 per cent.

The new Zambia Airways (ZN) joined the African sky with its initial domestic flight from

Lusaka to Ndola on 1st December 2021.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines remarked: “The strategic equity partnership in the launching of Zambia’s national carrier is part of our Vision 2025 multiple hub strategies in Africa. Ethiopian is committed to its growth plan in collaboration with African carriers and the new Zambia Airways

will serve as a strong hub in Central and Southern Africa availing domestic, regional and eventually international air connectivity for passengers and cargo to the major destinations in the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Through its multiple hubs strategies in Africa, Ethiopian currently has shareholding stakes with ASKY Airlines (Togo), Malawian Airlines (Malawi), Tchadia Airlines (Chad), Ethiopian Mozambique Airlines (Mozambique) whilst having acquired stakes in Guinea Airlines (Guinea) and Air Congo (the Democratic Republic of Congo.