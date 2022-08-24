SEARCH
Ethiopian Airlines Opens a New Route from Addis to Bulawayo

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Ethiopian Airlines, has announced it will start flights from Addis Ababa to Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, starting 30 October 2022. Fares from Dublin will be common rated with Harare and loaded into the system for sale.

Bulawayo is Zimbabwe’s second city and gateway to Matobo National Park as well as an ideal staging point for Hwange National Park and Vic Falls. Bulawayo is Ethiopian’s third destination in Zimbabwe along with Harare and Vic Falls.

76 years in operation, Ethiopian’s fleet now includes environmentally friendly aircrafts such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Dash 8-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years.

