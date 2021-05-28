News

EPIC Giveaway Competition – And the Winners Are…

We had a fabulous response to our EPIC GIVEAWAY competition this week, all thanks to EPIC – The Irish Emigration Museum.

The prize was five family tickets – each worth €40.

The five winners were:

  • Barbara Nolan-Smith
  • Veronica Mannion
  • Ciara (aka Is.Mise.Ciara)
  • Dee Myers (aka DMyers363)
  • Diane Byrne (aka Dianebyrne_)

Congratulations to all five – a family ticket for the museum is winging its way over to you.

And, because ITTN wants to test all of our prizes so we know how good they actually are, we send our reporter Jack Goddard for a tour of the museum. It was his first time there, but he left very impressed – and wrote up his observations for our readers to enjoy.

 

Thank you to everyone who entered and keep your eyes peeled for some more competitions coming.

 

 

 

