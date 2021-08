Eoghan O’Mara Walsh: Aviation is Key to Recovery of Tourism

Just three years ago, Aer Lingus, Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta, Norwegian and United Airlines were all flying across the Atlantic to either Shannon or Cork. Six carriers operating 48 flights each week has now collapsed to zero in the summer of 2021.

The ITIC’s Eoghan O’Mara Walsh says government plans to restore the sector are just not good enough.

