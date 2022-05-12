SEARCH
News

Eoghan Corry and Paul Hackett Honoured at ‘TC Together’ Event

By Emer Roche
0
22

Paul Hackett and Eoghan Corry were honoured for their outstanding contribution as ambassadors to the travel industry at the Travel Counsellors Ireland “TC Together” event at the Heritage Hotel, Killenard, yesterday.

In a panel discussion, Jim Eastwood, (Global Sales Director at Travel Counsellors) and Paul Hackett (CEO of Click and Go and President of the Irish Travel Agents Association), discussed the challenges we faced during the pandemic, and shared their vision for future opportunities as travel resumes.

Eoghan Corry (Editor of Air & Travel Magazine) shared his experience of how the pandemic affected all our lives, and his predictions for popular destinations from Ireland in the coming 12 months.

In presenting the first ever Roll of Honour awards, Cathy Burke, Managing Director of Travel Counsellors Ireland, thanked Paul and Eoghan for their personal support during the darkest days of the pandemic.

“It was a very difficult time for all of us as we navigated the fallout for our customers and our colleagues, but each time I tuned in to media interviews with both of these professionals, it created a sense of calm for a while.  I’ll always be grateful for the regular phone calls too”, Cathy said.

Travel Counsellors at the event – Nicola Browne, Killarney, Katrina McMullan, Navan, Susan Ryan, Nenagh and Catherine Maguire Thurles

The Travel Counsellor attendees and Business Partners at the event, gave a standing ovation to show their appreciation for the impact on the Travel Counsellor community and the travel industry as a whole.

