SEARCH
HomeNewsEntries Shuffling in for the Photographer of the Year 2022
News

Entries Shuffling in for the Photographer of the Year 2022

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
0
6

The July entries are still shuffling in! The Photographer of the Year is in full swing for July, and with all the exciting travelling everyone’s doing, make sure to get those photos in. Send your entries (max 2 per person, per month) to [email protected].

We look forward to seeing all the amazing photos in July.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Air Canada fly direct from Dublin to Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Find out more at Aircanada.com

Jack Goddard
Jack Goddard
Previous articleThrowback Thursday: Jaw Dropping Jordan
Next articleNo Booze or Fizzy Drinks: Spain Publishes List of Things to Avoid as Heatwave Grips Tourist Spots

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie