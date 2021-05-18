News

Enter the Photographer of the Year Competition & You Might Win Big!

We are in month 5 out of 6 in our Photographer of the Year Competition, so don’t delay and enter today!

This month’s theme is sun and sunshine 😊  get those shots in.

Monthly winners receive €100 cash and a limited edition ITTN reusable mug.

Monthly winners will also be invited to join us for lunch on the 8th of July where the overall winner will take home 2 tickets to anywhere on the Emirates Network – what a prize!

HOW TO ENTER

It’s really simple to enter. Just send your pictures (no more than 2) each month to [email protected]. You can enter each month if you wish (must be different pictures, so your odds of winning is even higher!)

Travel agents in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can enter. It’s important that you own the picture, and when sending it to us just tell us your full name, agency name and don’t forget to give your photo a caption!

The winners will be decided upon by the EXPERT panel of judges: Enda Corneille (Country Manager Ireland, Emirates); Fiona Dobbyn (General Manager, Classic Resorts); Fionn Davenport (Editor-in-Chief, ITTN) and Sharon Jordan (Managing Director, ITTN).

 

 

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

