Enjoy the Glamour of Paris like J-lo and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently spent their honeymoon in Paris with their ‘blended family’.

Town and Country magazine broke down their visit in delightful detail for those of us who might be curious about how the other half lives.

Here are some of the highlights from their week-long holiday in the City of Light.

The group stayed at the Hotel de Crillon, a five-star hotel overlooking the Place de la Concorde. It is described as “a celebration of the spirit of Paris and French art de vivre—timeless, legendary, and unabashedly elegant.” Room rates cost approximately €1,650 per night. History buffs might enjoy noting that the Place de la Concorde is where Marie Antoinette was beheaded during the French Revolution.

The ice cream must be good at Le Flore en l’lle, because the Lopez-Affleck group went there twice over seven days.

The love birds chose a surprisingly reasonable dinner spot for one of their first nights; Le Matignon has main courses starting from €47. Not exactly ‘cheap and cheerful but not outrageous for A-list celebrities either.

As for a romantic stroll through the streets of Paris, there’s no need to break the mould- The Eiffel Tower, the Champs-Elysees and a trip to The Louvre to see The Mona Lisa, always pack a punch.

Lastly, Bennifer took a private cruise down the River Seine onboard a 71-foot teak yacht.