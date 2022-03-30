Endulge in a Chocolate Festival this Easter in Slovenia

Celebrate Easter with a Chocolate Festival in Slovenia this April.

Radovljica Chocolate Festival (23-24 April)

Located in the old town centre in Radovljica, northern Slovenia, the Radovljica Chocolate Festival is the first and only festival of its kind in the country. Taking place 23-34 April, visitors can indulge in all things chocolate and will be enticed by the vast choice of pralines, desserts and other delights. The perfect way to spend the Easter holidays, from tastings and hands-on workshops to live cooking demonstrations, there’s something for each member of the family.

Celebrate Easter in Slovenia

Beautiful scenery, delicious locally sourced cuisine and a wealth of arts and cultural pursuits; Slovenia is a country that has it all. As the days get longer and the mountains come alive with springtime colours, Slovenia welcomes all travellers hungry for authentic culture and traditional adventure this spring.

Slovenian Spring Traditions

On Easter Sunday, Slovenians celebrate with numerous traditions such as creating Easter baskets filled with eggs, ham, horseradish and potica (nut roll) which is eaten with the whole family. Children often like to participate in a fun game which includes smashing into each other’s Easter eggs until they break before searching for hidden eggs and gifts outside.

Bellringers compete by climbing bell towers and calling out unique noises for everyone to hear. A week before the Easter celebrations begin, locals plant greenery in their gardens and decorate fruits with colourful creations. For families wanting to be enriched in cultural traditions, Slovenia is a fantastaic place to celebrate.

The Volčji Potok Arboretum

The most visited botanical park in Slovenia, The Volčji Potok Arboretum extends 85 hectares and features 3,500 plants from around the world. Streams and lakes offer habitats to water plants and animals. Specially marked paths lead visitors through beneficial energy points. From 10 April until 2 May, a stunning tulip exhibition takes place.

Odprta Kuhna (Open Kitchen)

Every Friday from March until October, the Pogacar Square at Ljubljana’s central market is transformed into Odprta Kuhna, an open kitchen that is filled with food stalls from Slovenia and surrounding countries. It offers a colourful culinary experience for travellers wanting to taste the authentic flavours of Slovenia.



The Works of Jože Plečnik in Ljubljana – Human-Centred Urban Design

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Jože Plečnik, one of Slovenia’s most important architects who was responsible for transforming Ljubljana. Visit his notable designs in the capital, which include Triple Bridge and Central Market, or head to the The Works of Jože Plečnik in Ljubljana – Human Centred Design at the Museum of Architecture and Design. Taking place until 8 May, the exhibition delves into his designs, from initial concept to UNESCO World Heritage listed buildings.

Famous for its sparkling clear waters surrounded by towering green trees, spring is a great time to visit Lake Bled which is just an hour’s train journey from Ljubljana. Earlier this year, Booking.com recognised Bled as one of its top 10 most welcoming cities on earth.

Where to Hike

Slovenia boasts a number of long-distance hiking trails that invite intrepid explorers to discover once-in-a-lifetime locations.

The Slovenian Mountain Trail is one of the most popular long-distance trails in the country. Spanning 617km and taking c. 28 days to complete in total, the hike begins in Maribor and crosses the plateaus of the Pohorje Hills, the Kamnik and Savinja Alps. See the incredible Karavanke Alps and Julian Alps before feeling the fresh sea breeze of the Adriatic coast.

Alpe Adria Trail

The Alpe Adria Trail celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Linking Slovenia to Austria and Italy, the trail is approximately 750km long, has 43 stages and is suitable for hikers of all abilities. Stages one to 21 run through Austria before getting to the 22nd stage which takes trekkers across Slovenia, where the Italian and Slovenian borders intertwine. Paths guide tourists through Triglav National Park in the Julian Alps, Lake Jasna, Trenta Valley and the emerald green Soča River. The Slovenian part of the trail offers many opportunities for authentic restaurant stops and stays at mountain huts and traditional inns.

For more information about Slovenia, visit www.slovenia.info