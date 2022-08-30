Enda Corneille Stepping Down as Emirates Ireland Head

Enda Corneille has announced he is to step down as head of Emirates in Ireland, after 8 years in the job.

Mr Corneille joined Emirates as country manager for Ireland in 2014 after 26 years with Aer Lingus.

In an announcement on his LinkedIn account, Mr Corneille said: ‘‘After 8 wonderful years with Emirates, with the worst effects of the pandemic behind us and the double daily flight now restored, I’ve decided this is the right time to say farewell and embark on a new chapter.

It has been an honour to have worked for Emirates Ireland and I am immensely proud of all we have achieved. It has been a special privilege to work with the brilliant Emirates team and I would like to thank each of them for all the support they have given me.

While I haven’t quite decided what the next chapter will look like, I’m sure aviation will feature in it.”