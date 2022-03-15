Enchanted Princess Sails to Southampton for Summer 2022

Princess Cruises today announced its new ship, Enchanted Princess, will be based in Southampton for this year’s UK summer season. Starting 4 May 2022, Enchanted Princess will offer 13 new voyages ranging from four to 14 nights.

Joining the Princess fleet in November 2021, Enchanted Princess is currently completing its inaugural Caribbean season before heading to Europe in April. Enchanted Princess will join sister ship, Sky Princess, and two other Princess ships – Emerald Princess and Island Princess – to sail out of Southampton this year.

The 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess represents an evolution of the design platform consistent across her Royal-class sister ships, offering an elevation of style and elegance that is distinguished by the cruise line.

New itineraries include short cruises and longer voyages to the Canary Islands, Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Norway and Iceland. All-inclusive balcony fares, which include the line’s premium drinks package, unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi and crew appreciation, start from €580pp for a five-night short cruise to Belgium, the Channel Islands and the Netherlands. Departs 15 May 2022.

“Driven by the fantastic response from UK and Irish travel agents on having two Royal-class ships sailing out of Southampton in 2021, we have decided to bring Enchanted Princess to Southampton for this year’s UK summer season,” said Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe. “We’ve been extremely encouraged by demand for Princess Cruises’ 2022 sailings, with UK bookings already exceeding our full year 2019 result.”

Roberts continued: “This could not have been achieved without our UK and Irish travel agent partners. Having two of our newest ships based in Southampton this summer is testament to their continued support.”

Enchanted Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalised cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment Princess is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. As with all ships in the Princess fleet, it begins with the Medallion, a 10 pence-sized wearable device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating friends and family anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service such as having whatever guests need delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, and stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream movies and shows.

Don’t forget, Enchanted Princess’ new cruises go on sale Wednesday 23 March at 8am. Additional information is available on onesourcecruises.com.