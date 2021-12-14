Enchanted Princess officially named in original production

Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony and celebration as part of an original production named “Our World, Enchanted”, which premiered yesterday.

Hosted by Princess Cruises’ celebrations ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess’ cruise director Dan Falconer, the show introduces viewers to the innovative features and amenities of the MedallionClass ship, shares some of the history of Princess as a cruise line and destination leader and culminates in the official naming to welcome Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet.

The ceremony honours three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of Enchanted Princess. The notable godmothers have been recognised for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography and mapping the oceans – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019). Enchanted Princess will be based in Europe from April to September 2022 to sail on a series of Scandinavian voyages roundtrip from Copenhagen.

