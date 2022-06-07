Employee Assistance Programme Launched as Part of the ITAA Benevolent Fund

The trustees of the ITAA Benevolent Fund launch an Employee Assistance Programme to further enhance the services offered. ITAA President, Paul Hackett, explains what this programme offers colleagues who work (or have previously) worked in a Travel Agency that are (or were) a member of the ITAA. This is also available to former owners and current owners of ITAA Travel Agencies.

Further details can also be found on the website https://www.itaabenevolentfund.com/eap-portal/

Trustee, Audrey Headon shared, “We feel that there are many of our former and current colleagues who have suffered greatly over the past few years and this programme could help them greatly.”. She added, “It is essential to stress that this service is offered in the utmost confidentiality.”

The Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) is a free, confidential counselling and wellbeing support service available to all ITAA employees, past and present, their partner/spouse and dependent children over 16 living at home.

The service is available 24/7, 365 days a year offering support for a wide variety of personal or work-related issues you might be facing…

· Stress

· Anxiety

· Low mood

· Marital or relationship problems

· Family problems

· Loss & grief

· Substance abuse issues

· Financial worries

· Questions on a legal matter

· Help with career planning

· Confidence issues

· Consumer queries

· Worries about physical health

Confidential Service

Confidential access to the service can be found through the portal: https://itaa.spectrum.life/login?org=ITAABF where you can live chat or request a callback.

You can also call direct on freephone: 1800 903 542 or toll paid international: 00 353 1 518 0277 to speak with a counsellor in confidence.

If you wish to speak to a trustee about the EAP or if you are in need of financial assistance, contact details can be found on www.itaabenevolentfund.com. All calls are treated with total confidentiality.