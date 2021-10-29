Emirates to recruit over 6,000 staff

Emirates plans to recruit more than 6,000 staff over the next six months.

The airline is recruiting for additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists and ground staff.

Emirates has already restored 90% of its network and is on track to reach 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021.

In September, Emirates embarked to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub to support its operations. As travel demand continues to rise an additional 700 ground staff is required in Dubai.

Candidates can find out more about the roles and requirements on the airlines Careers page.

