Emirates to recruit for cadet training programme

The Emirates Flight Training Academy is inviting aspiring candidates – including both UAE nationals and international candidates – seeking a career in aviation to join its cadet training programme.

Admissions are now open at Emirates’ flight training academy, and interested international candidates are encouraged to apply online: https://applications.emiratesflighttrainingacademy.com/

Interested international applicants, as well as UAE nationals and residents, can take advantage of competitive tuition fees for the two years training period, which also cover training materials, accommodation, dining, and uniforms, amongst other expenses.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy reviews applications on a continuous basis, and new students are taken in every other month.

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates Airline said: “At Emirates, we continuously explore opportunities to support and initiate programmes within the aviation industry. We are pleased to offer this unique opportunity for Emirates Flight Training Academy graduates to pursue their flying career at Emirates. This is an exclusive initiative launched by the airline to provide opportunities for UAE nationals, residents and international students wanting to build their careers as pilots.”

Captain Abdulla Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Emirates Flight Training Academy said: “The demand for pilots will continue to grow globally and within the region, despite the recent pause that we have seen as a result of the pandemic. At EFTA, we are committed to providing state of the art training programmes using some of the latest aircraft and technologies as well as training methods.”