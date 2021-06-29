News

Emirates to Offer IATA Travel Pass Across Entire Network

Emirates is planning to extend the use of the IATA Travel Pass to all routes across its networks in the coming weeks. It currently offers the pass to customers customers flying to 10 cities.

In addition, Emirates has also partnered with Alhosn, the official UAE app for Covid-19 related contact tracing and health documentation.

From July, Emirates will integrate the Alhosn app with its check-in systems, expanding on its existing integration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

This enables customers travelling from the UAE to benefit from the quick and convenient digital retrieval and verification of COVID-19 medical records, regardless of where in the UAE they had completed their vaccination, or COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: “Over the past months, we have really accelerated our biometric, contactless and digital travel verification projects to provide our customers with even greater convenience and assurance when they fly with Emirates.

‘From our biometrics path at Dubai International (DXB) to initiatives like the IATA Travel Pass and integrations with the health authority databases, these projects deliver multiple benefits from better customer experiences to the reduced use of paper, and improved efficiency and reliability in travel document checks.”

IATA Pass Available 10 Routes

Emirates customers can use the IATA Travel Pass on routes between Dubai and London, Barcelona, Madrid, Istanbul, New York JFK, Moscow, Frankfurt, Charles De Gaulle and Amsterdam.

They can use the pass to access the latest COVID-19 related travel information including the location of PCR test labs, and manage their COVID-19 travel documentation such as vaccination and latest PCR test results.

Passengers on these flights will receive an SMS and email with the activation code and instructions on downloading the IATA Travel Pass app.

The airline is progressing on plans to roll-out the IATA Travel Pass solution across its global network.

