Emirates To Launch New Daily Flight to Istanbul

Emirates will introduce A380-operated flights to Istanbul from 1 October.

According to the airline, this will be the first time that the double-decker jumbo jet – the world’s largest commercial aircraft in service – will fly to the city.

The airline will operate the A380 on its daily service, departing Dubai at 1045 and arriving in Istanbul at 1425. The return service will depart Istanbul at 1625 and arrive in Dubai at 2150.

The three-class A380 will offer a total of 517 seats, with 14 private suites in First Class. There are 76 mini pods with lie-flat seats in Business Class and 427 seats in economy. This will increase capacity per flight by more than 150 passengers compared to the current B777-300ER.

The aircraft also features a shower spa, a lounge on the upper deck for First and Business customers, free wifi, large seatback screens, and IFE with over 4,500 channels.