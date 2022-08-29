Emirates to Host Dublin and Galway Recruitment Drives This Week

Emirates will hold cabin crew recruitment open-days in Dublin and Galway, this week, as it looks to boost its workforce here as it goes from strength to strength.

Emirates is doubling its capacity on the Dublin – Dubai route next week with the resumption of its double daily service, following a hiatus of more than two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With up to 17 crew onboard every state-of-the-art Boeing 777 flying between Dublin and Dubai, Emirates is continuing to recruit for cabin crew from Ireland.

Where and when

Open day Dublin:

Friday, 2September at the Radisson Blue Royal Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8 from 9am

Open day Galway:

Sunday, 4 September at the Maldron Hotel, Sandy Road, Galway from 9am

Getting onboard

Arrive armed with your CV and a recent photograph

Be prepared to spend the full day at the venue

While not mandatory, candidates are invited to pre-register for a smoother experience here

Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

Benefits include

Tax-free salary

Free shared accommodation

Free travel to and from work

Concessional travel for employees and their families and friends to all destinations on the Emirates network

Excellent training facilities and opportunities for development

Announcing its latest Ireland recruitment drive, Emirates said: “With rent prices soaring and darker evenings approaching, there has never been a better time to consider a career move that offers free accommodation, a tax-free salary and year-round sunshine. Emirates, which already employs hundreds of people from Ireland is returning to Dublin and Galway this week to find even more amazing people to join its team in the sky. So, if you’ve ever dreamed of waking up in Sydney, getting to see the sights of Rio De Janeiro or jetting away to Mauritius, this could be just the career for you as a member of Emirates cabin crew.”