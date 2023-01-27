Emirates Skywards Loyalty Programme Hits 30 Million Members

Emirates has announced that its Emirates Skywards loyalty programme has hit a new record with more than 30 million members now enrolled worldwide.

The award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai is celebrating big with incredible offers including a chance to win one million Skywards Miles.

Over the past two decades, the loyalty programme has evolved and grown to become one of the most recognised and valued loyalty programmes in the world.

With industry leading initiatives, innovative product offerings, and more than 150 brand partners – Emirates Skywards continues to redefine the loyalty experience for customers, in the air and on-ground.

Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “Thank you to each of our 30 million members who have made Emirates Skywards the successful loyalty programme it is today. This is a major milestone for us and we are very happy to be giving back to our loyal members who have played an invaluable role in our success. Stay tuned for some of the most amazing offers this month – from a chance to win 1 million Miles, upgrades to Business Class, and complimentary Tier upgrades – we have something in store for everyone!

“We always strive to provide our members the best value, choice and exceptional rewards a loyalty programme can offer – when you fly, dine, shop, or drive. We’re very proud of this milestone and look forward to the road ahead of us.”

From 30 January to 1 February 2023, Emirates will be offering passengers travelling on select flights special branded cupcakes on board. To celebrate the milestone, the loyalty programme will also be rolling out fantastic surprises from 23 January until 4 February 2023. This includes:

1 million Miles: Win the Skywards Miles jackpot! Join the competition from 23 January until 4 February 2023 for a chance to a grand one million Miles – enough to redeem more than 10 one-way Emirates Business Class tickets from Dubai to London. Emirates Skywards co-branded credit card holders who join the competition can also double their chances of winning.*

Emirates Skywards members travelling to and through Dubai between 30 January and 1 February 2023 will also have a chance to win even more rewards. Look out for a red “30 million” sticker on your luggage upon arrival into Dubai Airports to see if you’re one of the many lucky winners!*

30,000 bonus Miles: The loyalty programme is giving away even more Miles with 300,000 Miles up for grabs. Over the next 3 days, 10 members will have a chance to win 30,000 Miles each.

The loyalty programme is giving away even more Miles with 300,000 Miles up for grabs. Over the next 3 days, 10 members will have a chance to win 30,000 Miles each. 10 Skywards+ packages: Enjoy complimentary access to some of the best offers available on Skywards+ including bonus Miles, flight rewards, lounge access and more.

Enjoy complimentary access to some of the best offers available on Skywards+ including bonus Miles, flight rewards, lounge access and more. 30 Silver Tier upgrades: Become an Emirates Skywards Silver Tier member this month with a complimentary Tier upgrade and unlock fantastic benefits and rewards.

Become an Emirates Skywards Silver Tier member this month with a complimentary Tier upgrade and unlock fantastic benefits and rewards. 30 flight upgrades: Fly even better on your next flight and enjoy a surprise upgrade to Business Class.

Fly even better on your next flight and enjoy a surprise upgrade to Business Class. 30 complimentary Chauffer Drive Service vouchers: Discover the vibrant city of Dubai this month and enjoy a free premium ride to and from Dubai Airports.

Customers travelling with flydubai on 7 February 2023 can also look forward to some surprising giveaways, including: