Emirates signs new distribution agreement with Amadeus
Emirates signs new distribution agreement with Amadeus

By Leona Kenny
Emirates has signed a new distribution agreement with Amadeus.

From 1 February 2022, all trade partners on Amadeus will be able to access Emirates’ content free of surcharge.

The new agreement will also see Emirates’ NDC (new distribution capability) content integrated into the Amadeus Travel Platform, with NDC content being made available to travel sellers over the course of 2022.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are pleased to refresh our partnership with Amadeus. This is another step forward in our goal to empower our trade partners in delivering even better customer experiences.”

Decius Valmorbida, President, Travel, Amadeus, said, “This renewal is another major milestone in our distribution strategy and our ongoing retailing journey. “

