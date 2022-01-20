Emirates resumes US operations after 5g fears

Emirates has resumed operations after flights were cancelled due to fears surrounding the 5G rollout in America.

Earlier this week, several airlines suspended services based on fears with 5G antennas and aircraft systems.

Airlines and telecom companies have been at loggerheads over the deployment of 5G mobile services since its initial rollout.

AT&T (T.N) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) made late decisions to delay switching on telecom masts near key airports. This forced airlines to cancel flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

From 21 January, Emirates will reinstate its Boeing 777 operations to Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle.

Services to Los Angeles, New York JFK, and Washington DC remain unimpacted.