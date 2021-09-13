Emirates Resumes Services to Saudi Arabia and St Petersburg

Emirates has restarted services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Saturday, 11 September, and will begin services to St Petersburg from 8 October 2021.

Saudi Arabia

On Saturday, 11 September, Emirates began operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.

Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from 16 September, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.

To Riyadh: EK 2817 daily, departing Dubai at 1640hrs, landing in King Khalid International Airport at 1740hrs local time. EK 2818 leaves Riyadh at 2010hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 2320hrs.

To Jeddah: EK 2803 daily, departing Dubai at 1600hrs, landing in King Abdulaziz International Airport at 1800hrs local time. EK 2804 leaves Jeddah at 2000hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 0100hrs the next day.

To Dammam: EK 2821 daily, leaving Dubai at 2050hrs, arriving at King Fahd International Airport at 2120hrs. EK 2822 leaves Dammam at 2245hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 0100hrs the next day.

To Medina: EK 2809 three times weekly. The flight departs from Dubai at 1630hrs, arriving at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz Airport at 1800hrs. EK 2810 leaves Medina at 2000hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 2340hrs.

St Petersburg

From 8 October, flights between Dubai and St Petersburg will operate four times a week, and the airline will increase its services to daily flights from 21 October.

All flights will operate on the Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration. Emirates flight EK 173 and 174 will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while EK 175 and 176 will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays.

EK 173 departs Dubai at 0910hrs, arriving at St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport at 1415hrs.

EK 174 leaves St Petersburg at 1645hrs, arriving back in Dubai at 2345hrs local time. EK 175 takes off from Dubai at 1545hrs, arriving in St Petersburg at 2050hrs and EK176 leaves Pulkovo Airport at 2315hrs, landing in Dubai at 0615hrs the next day.