Emirates Resumes Services at London Stansted

Emirates has resumed passenger services to London Stansted, serving its third London gateway with a daily flight.

The airline has advanced plans to increase capacity from five-weekly services to a daily flight, starting from this week.

With the return of services to Stansted, Emirates has ramped up its operations to London with nine daily flights, including six daily flights to Heathrow and a double daily flight to Gatwick. The added services will meet market demand and offer customers more travel choices and enhanced connectivity this summer.

London Stansted will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its renowned ‘Game Changer’ First Class product. Emirates flight EK65 will depart Dubai at 08:50hrs and arrive in London Stansted at 13:30hrs local time. The return flight, EK68 will depart London Stansted at 21:10hrs and arrive in Dubai at 7:10hrs local time, the following day.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

Stansted Airport, London

London Stansted remains a key hub for the airline’s passenger and cargo operations. The daily service will offer customers in east and south-east UK more travel options, flexibility, and convenience when travelling with Emirates to more than 130 destinations, via Dubai.

Emirates currently serves seven gateways in the UK.

By October 2022, the airline will be serving the country with 110 weekly flights, including: six times daily to London Heathrow; daily service to London Stansted; double daily A380 service to Gatwick; three times daily to Manchester, including a double daily A380 service (starting 1st October 2022); double daily service to Birmingham; five weekly flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.

The airline is also currently serving London Gatwick with three daily flights until 3 August 2022. The added frequency is serving customer demand and accommodating passengers affected by capacity adjustments on flights from London Heathrow.