Emirates has said that it recycled more than 500,000kg of plastic and glass – via discarded bottles and packaging – in 2022; equating to roughly the same weight as on of its flagship A380 planes.

Emirates has been recycling discarded glass and plastic on its planes since 2019 and diverts thousands of kg of both away from landfills every year.

All recovered waste is sent to a sorting and recycling plant in Dubai and recycled into blankets and kids’ toys used on Emirates jets.