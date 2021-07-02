Emirates Offers Free Tickets to the Top with Flights to Dubai

Emirates is giving away free tickets to one of the world’s tallest buildings with every flight to Dubai. As part of a new offer, customers in all cabin classes who book a flight to Dubai will get a a complimentary ticket to At the Top, Burj Khalifa – one of the world’s highest observation decks.

To get their free entry, customers need to book their travel to Dubai on emirates.com with a promo code TOP2021 or via participating travel agents before 22 July for travel until 30 September 2021.

The Burj Khalifa

The magnificent structure that soars over the Dubai skyline is located next to The Dubai Mall and has drawn visitors from all over the world since opening in 2010.

Not only is the Burj Khalifa the world’s tallest free-standing structure, it also holds the record for the fastest double deck elevators, cruising at 10m/s.

From Level 124, visitors can take a closer look at the world below through high powered telescopes and step out onto the public outdoor observation terrace overlooking the ever-growing skyline.

The visit continues at Level 125, standing at 456 meters, offering a spacious deck for stunning 360-degree views of the city.