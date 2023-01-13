Emirates’ New Fleet to Include High-Speed Broadband for Passengers

Emirates has announced that its 50 new Airbus A350 planes will have high-speed in-flight broadband for passenger use.

The airline said the increased broadband will even work on flights crossing the Arctic.

The new planes are due to join Emirates live fleet next year.

Adel al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer, said: “Delivering a world-class onboard experience has always been paramount to Emirates and we understand the importance of being connected during flights.”

“Over the years, we have worked closely with Inmarsat and our supplier partners to ensure all our aircraft offer Wi-Fi connectivity. We look forward to finding ways and options to improve the connectivity on-board our aircraft by utilising GX Aviation for our Airbus A350 fleet. The advanced capabilities being introduced by the forthcoming satellites are particularly important, as this will boost capacity across our global network, including aircraft flying over the Arctic for routes between the Middle East and America.”