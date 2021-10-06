News

Emirates Launches Special Offer for Indian Ocean Flights

Emirates Launches Special Offer for Indian Ocean Flights

Emirates has launched an exclusive offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius.

Customers flying to Seychelles, Maldives and Mauritius can avail of fares starting from €599 in Economy Class and from €2,499 in Business Class.

The special offers are available for bookings made between 3-16 October for departure dates up to 30 June 2022.

A trip to the Indian Ocean Islands includes:

Seychelles: A visit to Seychelles includes experiences of green mountains, bustling markets and perfect postcard beaches. The beautiful island group has opened its borders again and welcomes visitors from around the globe.

Mauritius: From bustling Grand Baie in the north to the relaxing, tree-lined strip of St Félix in the south, Mauritius is one of the best places in the world for a beach vacation.

Maldives: With 1,200 islands and only one resort per island, the Maldives are perfect for keeping one’s distance while vacationing. Holidaymakers can enjoy sunbathing on white beaches and snorkelling in the turquoise sea.

Emirates currently offers 21 weekly flights to the Maldives from its Dubai hub, while there are daily services to both Seychelles and Mauritius from Dubai.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

